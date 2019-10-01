[News brief] Man reported missing during triathlon found dead in Han River

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man who was reported missing during a triathlon in western Seoul on Sunday was found dead Tuesday morning in the Han River.According to Mapo Police Station, the 35-year-old competitor was discovered around 6:45 a.m. lying dead in the water near a dock in Sangam-dong. A resident out on a stroll at the riverside park spotted the body.Investigators had been searching the area after the dead man was reported missing around 2 p.m. Sunday. The water current was reportedly strong during the race, and a number of participants had to be rescued from the river.Police said they will request the National Forensic Service for an autopsy and investigate whether the organizers had pushed ahead with the race despite the water conditions.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)