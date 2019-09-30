International lawyers urge Seoul to repatriate N. Korean waitresses

A committee of international lawyers has concluded a dozen North Korean restaurant workers’ arrival in South Korea in April 2016 was abduction and called for their repatriation to Pyongyang.
The fact-finding committee on Monday released the final report on their probe into the high-profile mass defection case after conducting investigation in both Koreas. The International Association of Democratic Lawyers representative to the United Nations Micol Savia, and IADL’s Asia-Pacific subgroup Confederation of Lawyers for Asia and Pacific Secretary-General Jun Sasamoto and Vice President Niloufer Bhagwat comprise the committee formed in May.
On April 8, 2016, the Unification Ministry under the Park Geun-hye administration announced 12 female workers of a state-run North Korean restaurant in Ningbo, China, and their manager Heo Gang-il had defected. The rare disclosure fanned speculation South Korea’s spy agency might have orchestrated the group defection to influence the impending parliamentary election.
While Seoul at the time said the North Korean women had defected willingly, Pyongyang said they were abducted.
|Seven North Korean women, who were former colleagues of the 12 alleged defectors, spoke with the fact-finding committee on Sept. 2 at a hotel in Pyongyang. (IADL)
In the final report, the international lawyers said the restaurant employees were kidnapped for political motives and ideological propaganda. The lawyers accused South Korea’s National Intelligence Service of conspiring with the manager to bring the women here by deceit and staging the case as defection to rally conservative votes.
The lawyers said while South Korean government denied involvement, Seoul officials – especially those at NIS – were complicit in the 2016 events, and demanded their punishment along with Heo. They also asked reunion of and compensation for the 12 women and their families.
“The committee condemns the act of the collective kidnapping…and the calculated manner in which it was carried out,” the report concluded. The report said the abduction was used to advance ideologies by “demonizing alternative political systems,” which is an anachronistic “Cold War mentality.”
Two lawyers from the committee visited Pyongyang from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, during which they spoke with the women’s families and former colleagues at the restaurant, as well as North Korean authorities.
In a preliminary report on their findings in Pyongyang, released Sept. 4, the lawyers said the 12 women said they were deceived and brought to South via Malaysia against their will by their manager Heo, who colluded with a South Korean intelligence official. “This constitutes the criminal offense of abduction,” they said in the report.
North Korea’s Emergency Measure Committee for Rescuing Abducted Persons officials told the lawyers their government lodged a diplomatic protest with Seoul concerning the incident, the lawyers said in the report.
Following the preliminary report’s release, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea said on Sept. 9 it found insufficient evidence to suspect state agencies intervened in the group defection after investigating the case for over a year. The committee launched the investigation after Minbyun, or Lawyers for a Democratic Society, filed a complaint with the commission accusing state intelligence service of arranging the defection.
The commission said, however, publicizing information about the defectors was privacy rights violation.
The international lawyers also said the Seoul authorities did not permit their interviews with the North Korean women. The lawyers were in Seoul from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30.
The report will be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)