International lawyers urge Seoul to repatriate N. Korean waitresses

NATIONAL

A committee of international lawyers has concluded a dozen North Korean restaurant workers’ arrival in South Korea in April 2016 was abduction and called for their repatriation to Pyongyang.



The fact-finding committee on Monday released the final report on their probe into the high-profile mass defection case after conducting investigation in both Koreas. The International Association of Democratic Lawyers representative to the United Nations Micol Savia, and IADL’s Asia-Pacific subgroup Confederation of Lawyers for Asia and Pacific Secretary-General Jun Sasamoto and Vice President Niloufer Bhagwat comprise the committee formed in May.



On April 8, 2016, the Unification Ministry under the Park Geun-hye administration announced 12 female workers of a state-run North Korean restaurant in Ningbo, China, and their manager Heo Gang-il had defected. The rare disclosure fanned speculation South Korea’s spy agency might have orchestrated the group defection to influence the impending parliamentary election.



While Seoul at the time said the North Korean women had defected willingly, Pyongyang said they were abducted.







Seven North Korean women, who were former colleagues of the 12 alleged defectors, spoke with the fact-finding committee on Sept. 2 at a hotel in Pyongyang. (IADL)