Meet the members of K-pop supergroup SuperM

Ahead of the group’s debut, we look back on the individual members -- each a star in their own right

It’s been weeks since S.M. Entertainment unveiled plans to launch new supergroup SuperM in the US at Capitol Congress 2019. Since then more information has been revealed, including multiple teasers and images.



With their much-anticipated debut album slated for release on Oct. 4, we have profiled the bandmates and recap their history.





(S.M. Entertainment)

