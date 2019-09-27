Ninth case of African swine fever confirmed in Ganghwa

NATIONAL

Another case of African swine fever has been found in the Ganghwa district of Incheon, pushing up the total number of confirmed cases to nine.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Friday that the ninth case of the disease had been detected at a pig farm on Ganghwa Island, about 60 kilometers west of Seoul. Two other suspected farms in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, tested negative.







(Yonhap)