FBI director visits S. Korea, meets top prosecutor, police chief

NATIONAL

The director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) met with South Korea's top prosecutor and police chief and discussed ways to boost cooperation in the field of criminal investigation, official sources here said Tuesday.



Director Christopher Wray met with Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl earlier in the day in Seoul, and they shared their assessments on joint efforts and achievements in diverse cases, according to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.







South Korea`s Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (L) shakes hands with U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray ahead of talks in Seoul on Sept. 24, 2019, in this photo provided by the Supreme Prosecutors` Office. (Yonhap)

"The two sides agreed to further exchange their investigative techniques and information and vowed to continue to work closely to effectively deal with growing transnational crimes," an official said.A day earlier, Wray visited the National Police Agency headquarters in Seoul and met with Commissioner-General Min Gab-ryong.During the talks, the two law enforcement chiefs discussed ways to more actively share information on terrorism, among others, amid growing concerns over the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction via the dark web.They moreover agreed to expand their exchanges in anti-terrorism training as well as education programs on identification, according to Min's office.It is the first time in 20 years that an FBI chief held meetings with South Korea's top prosecutor and police chief, with the last such talks taking place in 1999.Wray reportedly arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a three-day trip as part of his Asia tour. (Yonhap)