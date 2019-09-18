Pedestrian-only boulevards expanded to Gangnam

NATIONAL

(Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will ban vehicles from sections of the two main boulevards in southern Seoul as part of its efforts to make the capital city more pedestrian-friendly, city authorities said Wednesday.A 1-kilometer-long stretch of Banpo-daero and a 600-meter-long stretch of Yeongdong-daero will be closed off to vehicles Sept. 21 and Sept. 29. Daehangno in central Seoul, which stretches 960 meters, will go pedestrian-only on Oct. 13.During the car-free periods, a host of cultural events are planned in the southern part of Seoul, such as the Gangnam K-pop Music Festival and the Seoripul Festival, according to the city.Hosted by Seocho-gu district from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, the annual Seoripul Festival will feature 23 events, including musical concerts, street performances and a break-dancing competition, near Seocho Station and along Banpo-daero. The highlight of the festival is the night music parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday.On the car-free days, Yeongdong-daero in front of Starfield Coex Mall will turn into a playground with roller skating rinks, K-pop dance classes and a break-dancing competition. Daehangno will feature street performances, a photo zone and other attractions.The city plans to expand pedestrian-only days to include Itaewon and Namdaemun Market next year.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)