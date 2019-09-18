Go to Mobile Version

Pedestrian-only boulevards expanded to Gangnam

By Ock Hyun-ju
  • Published : Sept 18, 2019 - 14:20
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2019 - 14:25

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will ban vehicles from sections of the two main boulevards in southern Seoul as part of its efforts to make the capital city more pedestrian-friendly, city authorities said Wednesday. 

(Seoul Metropolitan Government)

A 1-kilometer-long stretch of Banpo-daero and a 600-meter-long stretch of Yeongdong-daero will be closed off to vehicles Sept. 21 and Sept. 29. Daehangno in central Seoul, which stretches 960 meters, will go pedestrian-only on Oct. 13.

During the car-free periods, a host of cultural events are planned in the southern part of Seoul, such as the Gangnam K-pop Music Festival and the Seoripul Festival, according to the city.

Hosted by Seocho-gu district from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, the annual Seoripul Festival will feature 23 events, including musical concerts, street performances and a break-dancing competition, near Seocho Station and along Banpo-daero. The highlight of the festival is the night music parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

On the car-free days, Yeongdong-daero in front of Starfield Coex Mall will turn into a playground with roller skating rinks, K-pop dance classes and a break-dancing competition. Daehangno will feature street performances, a photo zone and other attractions.

The city plans to expand pedestrian-only days to include Itaewon and Namdaemun Market next year.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)


