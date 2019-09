BUSINESS

Karim Habib (Kia Motors)

Kia Motors, sister company to Hyundai Motor, has hired Karim Habib, former designer for BMW and Infiniti, to fill an executive position at its design center.The Canadian designer built his career at BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Infiniti.At Infiniti, he worked on design projects including the electric vehicle concepts QX Inspiration and Prototype.Habib will work with Luc Donckerwolke, the former Bentley designer currently in charge of vehicle design for both Kia and Hyundai, the company said.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)