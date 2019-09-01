Global standards set for 8K TV

The 8K Association, a global nonprofit organization of TV and panel manufacturers, system-on chipmakers and content businesses, has announced the standards and performance specifications.
The association has 16 member companies, including Samsung Electronics, AUO, Panasonic, Hisense and TCL. Samsung Display has also joined the group.
The latest high-resolution standards -- for content creation, distribution and television displays -- enable over 33 million pixels of resolution, which is four times sharper than UHD and 4K standards.
|(Samsung Electronics)
According to the association’s definition, an 8K TV should have a resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels and input frame rates of 24, 30 and 60 frames per second. The peak display luminance is more than 600 units.
It has set HDMI 2.1 as the 8K interface and HEVC as the main codec. A compliance test set will also be developed, enabling a transparent testing process.
The association plans to promote a logo for 8K TVs that meet or exceed the newly defined technical standards.
“Defining the key attributes for 8K TV specifications demonstrates the association’s focus to boost the growth of next-generation video technology,” said Chris Chinnock, executive director of the association.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)