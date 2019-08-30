Perfume brand launches cologne for pets

Comoella Puppy Label comprises three types of cologne approved as quasi-drugs for animals. The scents were inspired by lavender, lilac and apple mango.
The products are being sold through online channels and offline shops for pet-related products. According to the brand, they are set to be exported to Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, the US, Brazil and more.
|Comoella Puppy Label (Edenique)
“Components harmful for humans are harmful to animals, too. From selecting the ingredients, I tried to develop a product that is not different from what is used by people,” said Kim O-new, CEO and head perfumer of the brand.
“I will keep on studying scents that can make animals physiologically stable,” she said, adding that she hopes to expand the pet-exclusive label to paw creams and haircare shampoo, among others.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)