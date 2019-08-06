[Newsmaker] Korean victims of WWII atomic bombings remembered in ceremony

NATIONAL

On the 74th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, a ceremony in South Gyeongsang Province remembered the tens of thousands of Koreans who lost their lives in the foreign cities after being taken there against their will.



Over 200,000 people were killed by the two atomic bombs that were dropped Aug. 6 and 9, respectively, in 1945. Most of the victims were Japanese civilians, but some of the dead and injured were Koreans who had been drafted for forced labor and other forms of exploitation.



Some 400 Korean survivors and their families attended the memorial held Tuesday morning at a shelter for the survivors of atomic bombings in Hapcheon, joined by Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo and South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyung-soo, among others.







Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo places flowers at a memorial hall honoring atomic bombing victims. (Ministry of Health and Welfare)

Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo addresses a memorial on Tuesday morning. (Ministry of Health and Welfare)

"Today we pave way for future peace," Park said in an address. (Ministry of Health and Welfare)