Teen missing for 10 days found alive on Cheongju mountain

NATIONAL

A teenage girl reported missing 10 days ago has been found alive, local authorities said Friday.



A senior military officer taking part in the search with police and rescue workers found Cho Eunnuri on a mountain in Cheongju, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, around 2:40 p.m.



Police said Cho, who was found with the help of a search dog, was fully conscious when discovered by the rescue team. The 14-year-old was then taken to a nearby hospital.





(Yonhap)

Doctors at the hospital said Cho's condition was better than expected, saying she was not severely dehydrated."Blood tests showed that her health is not that bad," a doctor at Chungbuk National University Hospital said. "We think she'll be able to leave the hospital next week."Cho, a student with a learning disability, went missing on July 23 during a family trip. Cho's mother said that her daughter disappeared after telling her that she wanted go down the mountain first.After her disappearance, 5,700 rescue workers were mobilized, with dogs and even drones used in the search. (Yonhap)