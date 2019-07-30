Number of Koreans accessing darknet surges: report

BUSINESS

(AFP)

The number of South Koreans accessing the darknet, a network of encrypted websites that cannot be accessed through search engines, has tripled in 2 1/2 years.Statistics released by Tor Metrics on Monday showed that the average of 5,156 South Korean users per day accessed the darknet at the end of 2016. The figure had jumped to 15,951 users as of July this year. The number of global darknet users nearly doubled from 151,794 to 290,955 during the same period.Tor Metrics is a website evaluating and analyzing data collected from Tor, one of the prominent networks of the darknet.The darknet often serves as a venue for illicit activities such as the exchange of cryptocurrencies, illegal videos and drugs. Users are required to use specific software and authorization to access the darknet, where illicit deals can be carried out anonymously.The Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday that credit card information could be purchased for $20 per card on the darknet. Software used in hacking and devices to illegally copy cards are also traded in the underground cyberspace, the paper said.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)