Ministry warns against food poisoning, flesh-eating bacterial infection

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jul 26, 2019 - 18:31
  • Updated : Jul 26, 2019 - 18:33

The Food Safety Ministry issued a warning Friday against food poisoning and flesh-eating infection associated with Vibrio bacteria, urging caution in beach-going and seafood consumption.

The ministry said infections of Vibrio bacteria, which thrive in warming waters, are most commonly reported from July to September.


(123rf)

Vibrio parahaemolyticus causes food poisoning and gastrointestinal illnesses, while vulnificus causes flesh-eating disease.

Two main routes of infection identified by the ministry are eating raw or undercooked seafood and exposing open wounds to contaminated waters.

Those with chronic liver diseases or a compromised immune system in particular are advised against eating or handling uncooked seafood and coming in contact with higher salinity waters.

Major symptoms of the bacterial infection include vomiting, diarrhea, cramps, chills and fever.

More serious cases of the Vibrio infection could result in limb amputation, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with about half of those infected dying.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


