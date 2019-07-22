Cannes-winning 'Parasite' tops 10 m admissions in S. Korea

The comedy-thriller film by Bong Joon-ho drew 10,000,249 moviegoers as of Sunday, the 53rd day of its run, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
|(CJ Entertainment)
It became the 26th film that reached the 10 million milestone in ticket sales in South Korea. This year alone, four films have achieved the feat: "Extreme Job," "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin" and "Parasite."
It is the filmmaker's second flick surpassing the 10 million threshold, with the first being "The Host" in 2006.
"Parasite", a crossover between a comedy and thriller, deals with the striking economic class division between two families in a dark but hilarious manner. (Yonhap)