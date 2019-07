BUSINESS





SK Innovation said Friday that two of its subsidiaries, SK Energy and SK Trading International, have acquired a combined 35 percent stake in Best Oil Co., the second-largest oil retailer in Myanmar.The two companies spent about 150 billion won ($127.7 million) to hold 17.5 percent of BOC’s shares each.BOC has market share of 17 percent in Myanmar’s oil retail market.The deal was aimed at securing stable exports and a trading destination, and making inroads into the foreign retail market, said SK Trading International CEO Seo Seok-won.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)