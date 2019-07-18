Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

KIPO arrests counterfeiters of ‘Song Joong-ki facial masks’

By Jung Min-kyung
  • Published : Jul 18, 2019 - 15:52
  • Updated : Jul 18, 2019 - 15:52

Ten suspects behind the illegal manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit facial masks, which used pictures of actor Song Joong-ki without permission, were arrested on charges of trademark infringement, the Korean Intellectual Property Office said Thursday.

The suspects had distributed more than 6 million sheets of counterfeit facial masks worth 20 billion won ($17.29 million) since April 2017, according to the Special Judicial Police under KIPO. All the products were seized upon their arrest. 

(KIPO)

The fake products were copied from local cosmetics brand Forencos’ “7 Days Mask Pack” line, which became popular both in South Korea and overseas after Song started promoting it in 2016.

The products copied the packaging, but did not contain key ingredients included in the original product.

Song is no longer Forencos’ brand ambassador.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)



cap: (KIPO)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114