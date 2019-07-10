Migrant woman can maintain residency after divorce: court

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The top court ruled Wednesday that a marriage migrant can maintain her residency status after divorcing her Korean husband even if she is found to be partly responsible for the breakup, overturning earlier rulings that required the Korean spouse to be 100 percent at fault.The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Vietnamese woman, 23, who filed a suit against the immigration office that did not allow her extension of stay in the country after the divorce, seeking a revocation of the administrative decision.The Vietnamese woman entered Korea in 2015 after marrying a Korean man. She was forced to work at a convenience store run by her mother-in-law without pay, and had a miscarriage. She filed for a divorce, which was confirmed in 2016. She then applied for an extension of her status as a marriage migrant in 2017.Lower courts ruled against her, saying it was difficult to determine that she was not at least partly responsible for the divorce.“To earn a residency status as a marriage migrant, she should prove that her Korean husband is fully responsible for the divorce,” the lower courts said in a ruling, adding she is partially responsible for the divorce.Under the Korean law, migrant women can only extend their legal stay in Korea when their husbands die or go missing, or when they can prove that they could not maintain the marriage for reasons for which they were not responsible.In ruling that this could include situations where the Korean spouse is mostly responsible, the top court said that if extension of stay for marriage migrants is only allowed when their partners are entirely to blame, it would undermine marriage migrants’ right to seek a divorce and allow the Korean partners to exploit the system to mistreat their foreign partners.The Supreme Court ruling is seen as a step toward better protecting marriage migrants’ human rights amid public outrage over a recent assault on a Vietnamese woman by a Korean husband.A video of a Korean man punching and kicking his Vietnamese wife went viral on social media last weekend. The man, who was arrested Saturday on suspicion of assault, reportedly beat his wife for not speaking Korean well.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)