Far-right party ignores Seoul mayor’s ultimatum, may stall feud during Trump’s visit

Meanwhile, Our Republican Party Chairman Rep. Cho Won-jin told The Korea Herald Thursday afternoon that the party will decide whether to vacate the square during US President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea through a meeting.
|(Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)
Our Republican Party and the Seoul government have been engaged in a battle of wills over the last two days, as the party reinstalled protest facilities at Gwanghwanun Square just hours they were forcibly removed Tuesday morning. The party and its supporters originally set up the tents on May 10 without the requite city permit. They have been calling for the release of former President Park Geun-hye from prison.
While the party has been resolute in its stance on keeping the protest facilities at the square, its co-Chairman Rep. Hong Moon-jong said Thursday morning the party is considering temporarily removing the structures during Trump’s visit.
“We believe it may be the right thing to remove the tents during President Trump’s visit, in light of the security concerns,” Hong said in an interview with radio broadcaster CBS. The US President will make his second visit to South Korea on Saturday and Sunday, after attending the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
On Wednesday, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said he would fine the far-right party and its chairman Cho Won-jin 200 million won ($173,000) that the city spent in clearing up the illegally installed tents.
The Seoul government asked for the district police’s help to fend off additional installation of illicit facilities in the area. It also sued the party leader Cho for assault, interference with execution of official duties and violation of assembly law, with regards to the clash between party supporters and city officials and demolition crew on Tuesday.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)