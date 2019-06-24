Hyundai Motor to deliver 2,000 Ioniqs to Singaporean taxi firm

Confirming its contract with ComfortDelGro, Hyundai Motor will be supplying 2,000 units of Ioniq gasoline hybrid vehicles, 1,500 units by the end of this year and the remaining within the first half of next year, officials said.
The Singaporean company, which is the largest transportation business operator in the Southeast Asian country, currently runs 12,000 units of taxis or 60 percent of the local volume.
|Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun (left) poses with ComfortDelGro CEO Yang Ban Seng (center) for a photo in Singapore on an unspecified date. (Hyundai Motor)
As its business extends to China, England, and Vietnam, the company also took interest in other transportation formats such as buses and trains, Hyundai officials added.
Since 2007, Hyundai Motor has supplied the Sonata midsized sedan, i40 hatchback and i30 hatchback to ComfortDelGro. Last year, the carmaker signed a deal to supply 1,200 units of the Ioniq gasoline hybrid to the Singaporean firm.
Over the last 13 years, Hyundai Motor has sold a total of 26,000 taxis, including the Ioniq, which accounts for 56 percent of the local taxis in operation. The South Korean carmaker has been the largest taxi vehicle seller in Singapore for nine consecutive years.
“We have strengthened our position in the eco-friendly taxi market by providing the Ioniq hybrid taxis to Singapore, which is not only the regional hub for finance and distribution but also a popular tourist location with 15 million visitors annually,” said an official.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)