Samsung SDS vows to expand enterprise blockchain platform

BUSINESS

Samsung SDS Co. said Tuesday it will expand its partnerships with various industrial players to facilitate the convergence of its enterprise blockchain platform with other technologies and increase utlization.



The IT service subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. has been developing cloud-based blockchain technologies for use in the manufacturing, logistics, public sector, finance and health care sectors.







(Yonhap)

Samsung SDS said it has been working with local hospitals, insurance companies and digital health care companies to launch an automated insurance claims solution based on its blockchain in late August.The company said its blockchain customs platform adopted at Incheon International Airport is linked with an air cargo system by OneConnect, a fintech arm of China's Ping An Insurance, to facilitate the customs process between the two Asian neighbors.The tech firm said its blockchain platform allows customers to develop application services, such as user authentication, payment settlement and proof of originality for security. As the platform is available via the cloud, customers can experience it without separate servers and application installation, it noted. (Yonhap)