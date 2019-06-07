Original soundtrack for Netmarble’s ‘BTS World’ released ahead of game

BUSINESS

BTS World (Netmarble)

South Korean game company Netmarble is releasing the original soundtrack for its new mobile game “BTS World” on Friday at 6 p.m. (local time), the company said.Titled “Dream Glow,” the soundtrack features BTS members Jin, Jimin and Jungkook, as well as British artist Charli XCX.It is produced by the Norwegian team Stargate, which has produced records for chart toppers Beyonce, Rihanna and Khalid, to name a few. The soundtrack was also mixed by renowned mixing engineer Manny Marroquin, the company said.According to Netmarble, “Dream Glow” is about dreams and the hope and happiness that people can attain by pursuing their dreams.“BTS World” is a storytelling simulation mobile game where the player becomes the manager of K-pop boy band BTS, performing various tasks to help the bandmates go from trainees to world-class superstars.The soundtrack is to be released ahead of the game, for which the official worldwide launch is set for June 26.By Cho Hyee Su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)