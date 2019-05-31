BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Jin, a member of global stars BTS, joined the UNICEF Korea's club of top donators, having contributed to the United Nations organization since last year, its Korea office said Friday.Jin's financial donation to the Korean office of the United Nations Children's Fund has surpassed 100 million won ($84,000) since he started contributing in May last year, according to UNICEF Korea.This entitled him to join the UNICEF Korea's Honors Club, a group of people who donated more than 100 million won. Its membership includes Olympic figure staking champion Kim Yu-na, actor Won Bin and Suh Kyung-bae, chairman of AmorePacific Group.Having secretly donated to the local UNICEF office for a year, Jin reportedly decided to make it public with a hope that his good will could have a positive influence.Lee Key-cheol, the UNICEF Korea chief, expressed his gratitude "for the meaningful donation by Jin who set an example for young people in the world with his hopeful message."Jin's band, BTS, is also in close partnership with UNICEF over the global body's anti-violence campaign, as well as the "Generation Unlimited" initiative launched last year. (Yonhap)