K-drama ‘Sign’ to get Japanese remake

ENTERTAINMENT

(SBS)

Korean television series “Sign” is slated to get a Japanese remake, broadcaster SBS which aired the popular drama said Tuesday.A Japanese adaptation of the series about forensic doctors will be aired on TV Asahi starting June, with Nao Omori as the lead star.“Sign,” which aired from Jan. 6 to March 10, 2011, featured Park Shin-yang as a hot-tempered genius forensic doctor and Kim Ah-joong as a warm-hearted rookie, pairing up to uncover the truth concealed by those in power. It remains the most popular Korean drama about forensic pathology, with viewership peaking at 25.5 percent rating, according to Nielson Korea.Last week, it was reported that another K-drama “Two Weeks” starring Lee Joon-gi will get a Japanese remake on Fuji TV, starring Haruma Miura as the lead.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)