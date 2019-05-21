Samsung introduces video AS service

BUSINESS

(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Service, an after-sales subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, said Tuesday it will introduce a video consultation service for customers who experience problems.When customers contact, a text message with a link to the video system will be sent. It will connect customers with service engineers, allowing them to show problematic parts of their products directly to the engineers.“The service will help customers explain better the problems they face, while saving their time with no need to visit a store,” said a company official.The service won’t charge customers, and doesn’t require users to download an extra application. They can apply for it at the firm’s call center.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)