Kia launches Korea’s first EV service center

The automaker has set up an EV Workbay at six service centers nationwide, operated by Auto Q. It hopes to enhance the efficiency of EV customers’ vehicle inspection and mechanics’ work convenience.
The launch comes in line with the imminent launch of its new EV lineup -- including Niro EV and Soul Booster EV.
|Mechanics inspect a vehicle at Kia Motors’ EV Workbay. (Kia Motors)
While setting up five more EV Workbay centers by the year-end, including one on Jeju Island, the company will also make it mandatory for new service centers to equip themselves with the facility.
“Customers have been expressing concerns over the lack of EV facilities, despite the growing number of EV users here. Kia will put more effort to expanding the infrastructure and help customers have easy access to services,” said an official.
As of May, Kia has installed 21 high-speed battery chargers for EVs at its service centers. The company has been operating an emergency service for EV customers with low battery charge to tow their cars free of charge to destinations within 80 kilometers, four times a year.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)