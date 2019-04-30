Blue Bottle to debut in S. Korea this week

LIFE&STYLE

(Yonhap)

Blue Bottle Coffee will officially debut in Seoul later this week, a South Korean affiliate of the upscale US coffee chain operator said Tuesday.The new cafe will open in Seoul's eastern Seongsu neighborhood -- a trendy hangout spot where young artists and designers renovated existing buildings into art spaces, fine restaurants and cafes to woo customers -- on Friday, Blue Bottle Coffee Korea, Ltd. said in a press release.The location will house a roastery and a training center for baristas as the California-based company is known for its dedication to craftsmanship and quality.Blue Bottle Korea said it will open a second store in the Samcheong neighborhood, home to traditional villages, artisan workshops and small museums. The exact schedule has not been released.The move marks the burgeoning coffee giant's second international launch since it opened its shop in Tokyo in 2015.South Korea has become an enticing market for bakeries and cafes. Trendy US-based shops like Tartine Bakery and B.Patisserie have all recently taken roots in the posh districts of Seoul.According to government data, the size of South Korea's coffee market surpassed the 11 trillion-won mark ($10.3 billion) in 2018.Founded in 2002, Blue Bottle Coffee now has 56 cafes in the United States and 10 in Japan. Swiss food giant Nestle bought a 68 percent stake in the company in 2017 for $500 million. (Yonhap)