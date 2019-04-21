Seoul to fight against closed tents, trash in Hangang parks

NATIONAL

Banpo Hangang Park (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)

A street cleaner (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government laid out plans Sunday to designate tent zones and reduce the amount of trash generated in parks along the Han River, as part of efforts to better preserve the green space and boost public order.Tents will only be allowed to be set up from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 13 specific tent zones in 11 riverside parks – including two in Yeouido Hangang Park and two in Banpo Hangang Park.In the zones, tents must be smaller than 2 meters tall and 2 meters wide, and at least two sides of the tents must remain open.Those who violate the rule could face a fine of up to 1 million won ($880).As for reasons to designate tent zones, the city government cited damage to the nature of the riverside parks, generation of trash and public concerns over “inappropriate” behavior in closed tents in public spaces.The city government will also restrict those hired by local restaurants to distribute flyers for food delivery services. They will be allowed to distribute them only at notice boards in designated “food delivery” areas.Those planning to hold events in the riverside parks now must submit a plan for the cleanup and pay a deposit in advance when they ask for a permit to use the park space.The number of people making their way to the riverside parks along the Han River has doubled over the past 10 years, with one person visiting a river park seven times on average per year, according to data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government.Amid the increase in the number of visitors, the amount of trash generated in the riverside parks has risen by more than 12 percent recently -- from 3,806 tons in 2015 to 4,832 tons in 2017 -- the city government said.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)