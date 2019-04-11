Constitutional Court rules abortion ban is against the Constitution, calls for amendment

NATIONAL

The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that the current abortion law is inconsistent with the Constitution and called for its amendment, in a landmark decision that signals a major change in various aspects of society.



It ruled that an outright ban on abortion is against the Constitution and called for a legislative change to partially allow the termination in the early stage of pregnancy.







The adjudication comes 66 years after Korea first enacted the law in 1953 banning the termination of an unborn fetus in nearly all cases.It is also a fresh ruling after seven years as the highest court narrowly upheld the long-debated law in a 4-4 vote when it last reviewed its legality in August 2012.The court also ruled that it's against the Constitution to punish physicians for carrying out the procedure, ordering the legislature to revise the related law by the end of next year.The court agreed with the claimant's argument that the current law infringes upon a woman's right to make a free choice. (Yonhap)