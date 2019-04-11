Finding ‘Super Band’

With its creators lamenting a lack of music by rock bands in Korea, the new Friday night show aims to form a band with the final contenders. The production team is looking into a nationwide or world tour for the band.
“Music cannot be created solely with the voice. With the past shows, we asked ourselves why we could not see the entire process of making music on TV,” producer Kim Hyung-joong said during a press event at the JTBC headquarters in western Seoul on Thursday.
“We hope viewers’ spectrum of music will expand through the show.”
As the show features auditions, the program’s judge lineup includes musicians such as Yoon Jong-shin, Kim Jong-wan of Nell, Joe Hahn of Linkin Park and Suhyun of Akmu.
|From left: Yoon Sang, Joe Hahn of Linkin Park, Yoon Jong-shin, Kim Jong-wan of Nell and Suhyun of Akmu pose for photos during a press event at the JTBC headquarters in Digital Media City, western Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
“I have been a judge of various audition shows,” Yoon Jong-shin said, referring to his days on Mnet’s “Super Star K” series, which brought about the golden age of audition shows on TV in Korea.
“The influence of popular band music is different from that of solo singers and idol groups. It is not just about the star team, the popularity influences each instrument and the whole music scene,” the singer-producer said.
Another judge on the show is Yoon Sang, a music producer who was a guitarist in a band in his younger days.
“It is so hard to keep a band and grow old together,” he said. “Stars are usually singers who sing at the center. Perhaps, performers have made sacrifices, giving up their spots. I hope that a real band can show the true band power now.”
For Kim Jong-wan, the vocalist of popular band Nell, it will be his first time on an entertainment show.
“‘Super Band’ is a show with a strong emphasis on music,” he said. “I now wonder how people think differently about forming a band compared to when I did it. I think I will be inspired by the contenders.”
|Poster for “Super Band” (JTBC)
The judge lineup included a surprise -- Joe Hahn of American rock band Linkin Park. The show will mark the Korean-American DJ’s first time taking part in the Korean entertainment scene.
“I have always wanted to come perform here. When the call came in to participate in this show, I thought it was a perfect match with my background in music,” he said.
“I love listening to (rock band music) and waiting for each member to stand out, the combination becomes larger than life and that makes me want to go to concerts,” he said, expressing high expectations for the show.
Last but not least, Suhyun of Akmu participates in the show as the youngest and only female judge. The singer debuted via the SBS music audition show “K-Pop Star.”
“As a person who has competed on an audition stage, the role of a judge is scary. So rather than thinking of myself as a producer, I am looking for charming people whom I want to be friends with and also work with,” she said.
“Super Band” will air its first episode Friday at 9 p.m.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)