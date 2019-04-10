NCT 127's world tour expands to Mexico, Russia

ENTERTAINMENT

(SM Entertainment)

The upcoming North American tour by boy band NCT 127 will be followed by new stops in Mexico and Russia, the band's management said Wednesday, announcing fresh overseas concert dates.Starting on April 24, the boy band will perform at a total of 12 concerts in 11 American and Canadian cities including Miami, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Toronto.Adding to the global tour, NCT 127 will perform in Mexico City's Teatro Metropolitan on May 21 before hitting Russia's Ice Palace in Saint Petersburg on June 26 and Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow on June 29, according to SM Entertainment."These concerts will be held in arenas that could hold some 10,000 spectators," the agency said. "Their well-made performances will captivate the spectators with the band's stylish music, unique performance and sophisticated stage arts." (Yonhap)