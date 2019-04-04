[Eye Plus] Warehouse of used books

LIFE&STYLE









The aroma of books is sure to excite any bibliophile -- whether emanating from freshly printed titles or tomes that have sat on shelves for many years.A new establishment perfectly suited for such enjoyment has just opened in the capital city: Seoul Book Bogo, a huge warehouse of 132,730 used books, run by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.Filling 1,465 square meters of space in a once abandoned warehouse are endless rows of volumes collected from 25 small secondhand bookstores in central Seoul that have struggled to survive amid competition with big franchises and online retailers.The books are sold on consignment, and apart from a 10 percent commission fee, all profits go to the sellers.Seoul Book Bogo aims to become a cultural hub for the community by hosting seminars, forums and events.Photographs by Park Hyun-kooWritten by Im Eun-byel