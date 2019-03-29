With Samsung and Huawei out of picture, LG G8 ThinQ tops smartphone camera ranking

BUSINESS

LG Electronics said Friday its flagship smartphone G8 ThinQ ranked top in camera functionality in a recent survey, amid the company’s efforts to increase its presence in the smartphone market dominated by Samsung Electronics and other global giants



According to the survey by Valued Camera eXperience, the G8 ThinQ scored the highest in an overall assessment of camera performance with 77 points. The smartphone outperformed its competitors in terms of image quality.



LG’s flagship smartphone was closely followed by Chinese smartphones manufactured by Huawei. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 took second, third and fourth places, respectively.



Some of the latest smartphones were not included in the ranking, such as Huawei’s P30 series and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series. Apple’s iPhone XS Max scored 68 points in the overall assessment.

