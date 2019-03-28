Seungri involved in spycam scandal: police

NATIONAL

Seungri (Yonhap)

Police booked K-pop star Seungri on the charge of distributing a secretly taken photo Thursday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the 29-year-old singer shared the obscene picture with fellow entertainer Jung Joon-young and others in a group chat.Police said the investigation into who took the photo is ongoing.The singer has also been booked on the charge of brokering sexual services for potential investors in 2015.Meanwhile, police said they will transfer Jung’s case to the prosecutor’s office Friday. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter has been booked on charges of illegally filming and distributing sex videos via a group chat of which Seugngri was a member.With police discovering three additional cases as of Thursday, Jung now stands accused of disseminating illicit photos and videos on 11 occasions.Police also confirmed Thursday that singer Choi Jong-hoon, a former member of boy band FT Island, distributed illegally filmed content through a social media chat room on three occasions.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)