MMCA announces finalists for 2019 Korea Artist Prize

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Mar 14, 2019 - 18:05
  • Updated : Mar 14, 2019 - 18:05
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, on Thursday announced the four finalists for the 2019 Korea Artist Prize: Kim A-young, Park Hye-soo, Rhii Jew-yo and Hong Young-in. 

An exhibition of works by the four artists will open Oct. 12 and run through March 1, 2020.

The winner of the annual art award will be announced before year-end, after a jury reviews the works presented at the upcoming exhibition.

The four finalists were selected by a four-member jury composed of Bartomeu Mari, the former director of the MMCA; Dirk Snauwaert, artistic director of the WIELS Contemporary Art Centre in Brussels; Hiromi Kurosawa, chief curator at the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa, in Japan; and Ki Hey-kyung, managing director of the Seoul Museum of Art’s Buk-Seoul branch.

The Korea Artist Prize, launched in 2012, offers financial support and exhibition opportunities to promising Korean artists.

Each of the four artists short-listed for this year’s prize will be given 40 million won ($35,373) in prize money. The winner will take home an additional cash prize of 10 million won.


Artit Kim A-young (MMCA)
 
Artist Hong Young-in (MMCA)
Artist Rhii Jew-yo (MMCA)
Artist Park Hye-soo (MMCA)


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)


