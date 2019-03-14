MMCA announces finalists for 2019 Korea Artist Prize

An exhibition of works by the four artists will open Oct. 12 and run through March 1, 2020.
The winner of the annual art award will be announced before year-end, after a jury reviews the works presented at the upcoming exhibition.
The four finalists were selected by a four-member jury composed of Bartomeu Mari, the former director of the MMCA; Dirk Snauwaert, artistic director of the WIELS Contemporary Art Centre in Brussels; Hiromi Kurosawa, chief curator at the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa, in Japan; and Ki Hey-kyung, managing director of the Seoul Museum of Art’s Buk-Seoul branch.
The Korea Artist Prize, launched in 2012, offers financial support and exhibition opportunities to promising Korean artists.
Each of the four artists short-listed for this year’s prize will be given 40 million won ($35,373) in prize money. The winner will take home an additional cash prize of 10 million won.
|Artit Kim A-young (MMCA)
|Artist Hong Young-in (MMCA)
|Artist Rhii Jew-yo (MMCA)
|Artist Park Hye-soo (MMCA)
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)