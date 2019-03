MMCA announces finalists for 2019 Korea Artist Prize

LIFE&STYLE

Artit Kim A-young (MMCA)

Artist Hong Young-in (MMCA)

Artist Rhii Jew-yo (MMCA)

Artist Park Hye-soo (MMCA)

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, on Thursday announced the four finalists for the 2019 Korea Artist Prize: Kim A-young, Park Hye-soo, Rhii Jew-yo and Hong Young-in.An exhibition of works by the four artists will open Oct. 12 and run through March 1, 2020.The winner of the annual art award will be announced before year-end, after a jury reviews the works presented at the upcoming exhibition.The four finalists were selected by a four-member jury composed of Bartomeu Mari, the former director of the MMCA; Dirk Snauwaert, artistic director of the WIELS Contemporary Art Centre in Brussels; Hiromi Kurosawa, chief curator at the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa, in Japan; and Ki Hey-kyung, managing director of the Seoul Museum of Art’s Buk-Seoul branch.The Korea Artist Prize, launched in 2012, offers financial support and exhibition opportunities to promising Korean artists.Each of the four artists short-listed for this year’s prize will be given 40 million won ($35,373) in prize money. The winner will take home an additional cash prize of 10 million won.By Shim Woo-hyun ( ws@heraldcorp.com