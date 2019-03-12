Asiana to fly A350 on LA, Seattle routes this month

Asiana Airlines Inc. said Tuesday it will operate A350 passenger jets on two US routes from later this month to strengthen customer service.
|(Yonhap)
Asiana has operated the A380 on the Los Angeles route but will replace the four-engine superjumbo with the smaller and more economical 311-seat A350-900 from March 31. The A350 will be newly used on the San Francisco and Seattle routes from the same date, the company said in a statement.
The A350 is a family of long-range, twin-engine wide-body airliners developed by European aircraft manufacturer Airbus. It currently competes with Boeing's popular 787 and 777 jets. (Yonhap)