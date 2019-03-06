Police grill ‘Burning Sun’ chief, ex-police officer

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

Police investigating the alleged drug use and bribery involving a well-known Gangnam club are zeroing in on a co-president of the club and an ex-police officer.Lee Mun-ho, co-president of Burning Sun, underwent a police interrogation for 10 hours until late Tuesday for alleged violations of the narcotics law.Lee, 29, left the narcotics investigation division at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at midnight, refusing to answer questions from reporters.Lee had been questioned by police Monday over suspicions that Burning Sun bribed police officers. Lee is suspected of transferring 20 million won ($17,700) from Burning Sun to a former police officer surnamed Kang.Last week, police raided the residences of Lee and a sales executive for the club surnamed Han on charges of narcotics law and chemicals control law violations, respectively.Lee reportedly tested positive for some drugs.Police grilled Lee over how he purchased and took the drugs, and whether he participated in their distribution. They are also looking into whether Lee took part in the alleged bribery of police officers.A former police officer surnamed Kang, who allegedly served as a liaison between the club and police, appeared Wednesday morning for interrogations.To reporters’ questions as to how much money he had received from Burning Sun, Kang said he had not received any.He told reporters he did refer a case involving the club to police, but denied allegations he offered to take care of the police investigation for the club.He also said he met Lee “once, twice.”Kang is now an executive at a cosmetics company, which also held a promotional event at Burning Sun in late July.A report was made to police at the time that an underage customer had entered the club and imbibed in expensive drinks before the event. Kang is suspected of covering up the incident.In August, the Gangnam Police Station closed an investigation into underage admissions at Burning Sun, citing a lack of evidence.On Feb. 21, police arrested Kang and a subordinate surnamed Lee upon questioning them.Police then requested a warrant to further detain Kang on charges of attorney law violation, but the court denied it.The subordinate staff member, who was released with Kang, told police earlier that he received money from the club and distributed it under Kang’s instructions.Burning Sun co-President Lee has reportedly admitted that he handed over 20 million won to Kang.Police found that the subordinate staff member wired the 20 million won to six bank accounts, but it has not been confirmed whether the accounts belonged to police officers.By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)