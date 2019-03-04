Hyundai Motor unveils smartphone-based digital keys

BUSINESS

In response to the increasing popularity of car sharing, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors announced Monday the development of a smartphone-based digital key that allows multiple users to start, operate and control a single vehicle with smartphones.The newly developed technology allows users to access vehicles without the need for a smart key. The digital key installed in a smartphone allows the driver total access to the car, and the feature will be implemented in upcoming car models, the company said.The digital key also allows access to a vehicle for up to four people, including the car owner. The car owner can customize the digital keys to be shared, restricting certain functions or setting a time limit to vehicle access. Separate credit card-sized card keys and existing smart keys will also be provided.“The digital key is the first step to connectivity technology of smartphones and vehicles,” a company official said, “The move is expected to greatly improve convenience in automobile use.”By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)