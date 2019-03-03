Burning Sun scandal puts plastic surgery brokers in spotlight

Circumstantial evidence against a worker at the Gangnam-based nightclub Burning Sun, who has been arrested on suspicion of using and selling drugs, led to additional accusations that he was also a plastic surgery broker, introducing patients to plastic surgeons in the area as the alleged head of a brokerage firm known as W Agency.
“We are in partnership with over 30 plastic surgeons and dentists. We will match you with the hospital within your budget after detailed consulting and analysis, and take good care during post-surgery recovery,” the Burning Sun employee, surnamed Cho, wrote on social media.
|Officials of the Seoul Police leave after raiding famous nightclub Burning Sun located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, on Feb .14. (Yonhap)
Cho is alleged to have formed the agency in cooperation with club promoters, and to have received commissions for introducing clubgoers to plastic surgeons.
Introducing patients to hospitals in exchange for a fee is not allowed under South Korea’s medical law.
“There are many brokers in the Gangnam area who turn a profit by connecting patients with plastic surgeons. They entice women, saying they can arrange discounted prices for plastic surgery. It is a clear violation of Korea’s medical law,” a police officer said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)