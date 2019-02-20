LG Hausys showcases new premium surfaces at trade show

The company displayed 16 new products at the show, including HI-MACS, a solid acrylic surface that boasts smooth curves; and Viatera, a quartz surface with a marblelike finish.
|LG Hausys’ booth at the Kitchen and Bath Industry show in Las Vegas this week (LG Hausys)
The use of artificial marble is no longer restricted to kitchens as there is wide demand for the refined look in other places such as laundry rooms and living rooms, the company said.
LG Hausys currently holds about 20 percent of the artificial marble segment within the North American acrylic market, standing in second place right behind DuPont.
Its third production plant for engineered stone, located in the US state of Georgia, will complete the planned expansion of its product line in the second half of this year. Production is expected to increase 50 percent to 1.05 million square meters.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)