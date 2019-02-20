Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

LG Hausys showcases new premium surfaces at trade show

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Feb 20, 2019 - 15:40
  • Updated : Feb 20, 2019 - 15:40
LG Hausys, which specializes in building and interior decor materials, unveiled new premium interior options at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show on Tuesday in the US city of Las Vegas.

The company displayed 16 new products at the show, including HI-MACS, a solid acrylic surface that boasts smooth curves; and Viatera, a quartz surface with a marblelike finish. 


LG Hausys’ booth at the Kitchen and Bath Industry show in Las Vegas this week (LG Hausys)

The use of artificial marble is no longer restricted to kitchens as there is wide demand for the refined look in other places such as laundry rooms and living rooms, the company said. 

LG Hausys currently holds about 20 percent of the artificial marble segment within the North American acrylic market, standing in second place right behind DuPont. 

Its third production plant for engineered stone, located in the US state of Georgia, will complete the planned expansion of its product line in the second half of this year. Production is expected to increase 50 percent to 1.05 million square meters.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114