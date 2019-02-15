Samsung to launch Galaxy S10 on March 8

BUSINESS

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. will release its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, on March 8 in the United States, its website said Friday.



Samsung's US website opened a preorder page for the much-hyped premium phone ahead of an Unpacked event slated for Feb. 20 in San Francisco.







(Yonhap)

In the US, Samsung offered buyers up to US$550 off a Galaxy S10 in a trade-in program for previously released devices.The Galaxy S10 will hit the Korean market on March 8, while those who ordered in advance can get the smartphone four days before the official launch, according to the nation's mobile carriers.The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the regular Galaxy S10, S10+ with a bigger screen and S10 Lite, a budget model.Preorders for the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are expected to come with Galaxy Buds, Samsung's wireless earphones that can be wirelessly charged by placing the case on the back of the new smartphone, industry officials said. (Yonhap)