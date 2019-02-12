BLACKPINK debuts on American TV with CBS talk show appearance

ENTERTAINMENT

Sensational K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has debuted on US television, performing live on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the band's management agency said Tuesday.



The four-piece girl band staged live their latest, wildly successful song, "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" on the late night CBS show on Monday (US time) at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York.







(YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk Instagram @fromyg)

The show host introduced the girl band as "a wildly popular K-pop group who announced their first U.S. tour today and are making their American television debut tonight."The band staged the whole length of the hit song, but did not directly address the TV audience.According to YG Entertainment, a crowd of fans gathered in front of the Broadway Theater to sing and shout in unison famous BLACKPINK songs, as well as a birthday song for member Rose, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Monday.This marks the starting point for the girl band's fresh US career this year. The Monday TV appearance will be followed by the girls' further representation on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday and "Strahan and Sara" to be aired on Friday.Following their tours of Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan till early March, BLACKPINK will go on the Western leg of their world tour, starting from Los Angeles on April 17 and Chicago on April 24.After touring more North American cities, including Hamilton and Atlanta, the group will move on to Europe and Australia.On April 12 and 19, they will also appear at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. (Yonhap)