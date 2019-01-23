[K-talk] Twice’s first Japanese dome tour to draw 210,000

Representing the girl group, JYP Entertainment said Wednesday that Twice will hold an additional show on March 20 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka in response to explosive ticket sales for previously scheduled shows.
|(JYP Entertainment)
The nine-piece act kicks off the tour in Osaka’s Kyocera Dome from March 20-21 before moving on to Tokyo Dome from March 29-30, and wrapping up in Nagoya Dome on April 6.
The 55,000-capacity Tokyo Dome is Japan’s most iconic concert venue where A-list artists, including Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift, have performed.
Dubbed “Twice Dome Tour 2019 #Dream Day,” the tour is preceded by the release of the group’s Japanese album “#TWICE2,” a sequel to its Japanese debut album “#TWICE.”
“#TWICE” topped the daily Oricon albums chart upon release on June 28, 2017, and earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry of Japan for selling over 250,000 copies.
The Japanese version of the group’s October 2017 hit “Likey” was unveiled on Jan. 11, landing within the top 100 on the music streaming service Line Music.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)