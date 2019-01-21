Air Busan to set up system to prevent working under influence

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Air Busan Co., a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Monday it will enhance its operating system to prevent employees from working under the influence of alcohol this year.Pilots, flight attendants, aircraft maintenance managers and mechanics will be checked for alcohol levels before they report to work, the company said in a statement."If an employee's alcohol measurement exceeds the standard value, it is immediately reported to their managers via a short message service. The employee will automatically be barred from working under such circumstances," it said.Air Busan plans to launch the system this year after it is fully developed by April, the statement said. Such screening will effectively prevent alcohol-related mishaps from occurring in the company, Air Busan said.The airline is the first to adopt such a stringent system among the country's full-service and low-cost carriers. (Yonhap)