Naver updates translation service for Korean honorifics

South Korean internet giant Naver on Thursday released an updated service capable of translating English into honorific Korean, as foreign users have often found it difficult to replace English words with formal and polite Korean expressions.



According to Naver, users can receive translations in honorific Korean after they update the company’s automated translation app Papago and turn on the “honorific button” at the input boxes. The service is currently only available for English-Korean translation.



The updated service is now available on Android platforms, such as the Samsung Galaxy series. Naver said it would take about a week for the new service to operate on iPhone’s iOS platform due to the company’s rigorous app policy.



“Previous translation apps could not tell the difference between honorific forms and common expressions,” said an official from Naver. “With the help of a single button, the app can provide a better education format for foreigners.”



The Korean language uses an extensive system of honorifics in accordance with the speaker’s social relationship to the listener. Figuring out the subtle differences has been a challenge for those living in Korea or seeking to learn the language.



Though the previous Papago service was able to provide translation results with honorifics, the app could not always differentiate this form from less formal expressions. This often resulted in confusing results, in which honorifics were mixed with informal phrases in sentences.



However, thanks to AI-based technology, the updated version provides better translation results in consistent honorific forms, Naver said. The more data the technology gathers, the better the service becomes, the company added.



“Even if users input more than two sentences simultaneously, they can see consistent, natural translations into Korean honorifics,” Naver said. “While the service is only applied to English-Korean translations, we will expand the service to other languages in the future.”



(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)