Moon’s protocol aide hands in resignation

Tak Hyun-min (left) seen at the Cabinet meeting on Jan. 8. Yonhap

Tak Hyun-min, the presidential aide for protocol, has handed in his resignation, the presidential office confirmed Monday.According to Cheong Wa Dae, Tak handed in his resignation on Jan. 7. Tak’s resignation has not been accepted yet, and he has been on leave since Friday.This is the second time Tak has expressed hopes to resign from the post, having posted such wishes on his social media account in June. At the time, former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok dissuaded Tak, saying he would let him go “with the first snowfall.”Despite his relatively minor position within the presidential office, Tak has drawn heavy criticism from opposition parties after it emerged that his book contained sexist views.According to news reports citing unnamed sources, however, Tak’s resignation may be connected to his hopes for a higher position within the presidential office.It is rumored that Tak hopes for a promotion to the post of senior protocol secretary, which has been vacant since November, when Kim Jong-cheon resigned after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)