Korea Grand Sale gears up for kick off

An opening ceremony for Korea Grand Sale 2018 is being held in front of Doota Mall in Dongdaemun, Seoul in this 2018 file photo (Visit Korea Committee)

Korean tourism authorities were set Monday for the official opening of the Korea Grand Sale, an annual event for foreign shoppers with events, promotions and sales across the country.This year’s event, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Visit Korea Committee, will be held from Thursday until Feb. 28.The theme of this year is “Travel, Taste, Touch,” and will offer benefits of varying degrees from 51,497 businesses. According to the ministry, around 850 enterprises will hold sales, including discounts of up to 97 percent on flights to Korea from airlines including Air Seoul.Up to 25 percent discount will be provided at eateries at the top-notch hotels across the country.According to a survey on what foreigners did while visiting Korea conducted by the ministry, 72.5 percent of all foreign visitors in 2017 said shopping, while 58.2 percent said eating and tourism.A tourism program featuring restaurants with over 50 years of history -- including “Cheongjinok,” “Ureok,” “Hadongkwan,” “Joseonok” and “Yeolchajib” will be held with Korean celebrity chefs as guides. Other packages include Korean food and temple food for foriengers, and ski packages.For those who need assistance, a welcome center will be open throughout the festival period at Cheonggye Plaza in Jongno-gu, Seoul from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tour guides will circulate popular tourist areas like Hongdae or Dongdaemun, accompanied by interpretation services.A welcome booth for foreigners will operate at Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport from Feb. 1-8, to coincide with the Chinese and Korean Lunar New Year holidays.At the welcome center, Korea Tour Card will be given free to the first 50 visitors every day. The 10,000th visitor will receive a coupon for a stay at a local hotel.Korea Grand sale officially starts with an opening ceremony Thursday at 11:30 p.m. in front of the welcome center.For more information, visit www.koreagrandsale.co.kr/en.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)