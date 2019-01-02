Ex-dictator’s wife calls husband ‘father of democracy’

Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan and his wife, Lee Soon-ja, visit a funeral home in Seoul on Oct. 23 to pay tribute to his predecessor Choi Kyu-hah, who died the previous day at the age of 88. Choi, who was appointed president after Park Chung-hee`s assassination in 1979, ruled for just 10 months until Chun took power following a military coup in 1980. (Yonhap)