Koreas kick off groundbreaking ceremony for railways and roads

NATIONAL

The two Koreas on Wednesday kicked-off a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the reconnection and modernization of inter-Korean roads and railways.



The event started around 10 a.m. at Panmun Station in North Korea’s border town of Kaesong, according to South Korea's Ministry of Unification.





(Yonhap)

A special Kaesong-bound train carrying some 100 South Korean participants left Seoul Station earlier in the day. Among them were Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and parliamentary leaders.North Korea sent Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the North’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, and Vice Railway Minister Kim Yun-hyok to lead its delegation.Earlier this week, the United Nations granted Seoul sanctions exemptions for materials and items needed to hold the event in the North, following close consultations with Washington.The Koreas recently wrapped up an 18-day inspection of sections of cross-border railways in North Korea, running through the western and eastern coasts of the Korean Peninsula.