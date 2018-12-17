Go to Mobile Version

Regulator, SK Telecom team up to fight phone scams

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 17, 2018 - 10:14
  • Updated : Dec 17, 2018 - 10:14

The financial watchdog said Monday it has signed a deal with SK Telecom Co., the nation's biggest wireless operator, to jointly develop an artificial intelligence platform to combat telephone scams.

Under the deal, the Financial Supervisory Service will provide voices of phone scammers to SK Telecom, which develops algorithms that automatically analyze possible phone scams. 


(Yonhap)

SK Telecom is expected to announce details of the platform in the first half of next year, the FSS said.

The FSS launched a fresh campaign in October to eradicate phone scams known as "voice phishing," calling for banks and other financial institutions to make more efforts to protect their customers.

Such scams involve the use of fraudulent phone calls that trick people into giving away private financial information, enabling scammers to access their accounts. (Yonhap)



