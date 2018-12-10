Water meters in Seoul freeze in cold weather

According to the Office of Waterworks Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday, a total of 58 cases of frozen water meters had been reported over the weekend as of Monday morning.
|(Yonhap)
Temperatures fell as low as minus 11 degrees Celsius on Friday and minus 11.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, triggering a warning to be issued for freezing water meters.
After temperatures eased slightly on Sunday, with a low of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, the warning was downgraded to a “caution.”
A “warning” is issued when the lowest temperature forecast plunges to below minus 10 degrees Celsius, while a “caution” is issued when the temperature is expected to fall to minus 5-10 C. Checking the insulation of exposed water meters, exposed water pipes, toilets and boilers is advised when a “caution” is issued.
Frozen or burst water meters can be reported to 120 Dasan Seoul Call Center or the local office of waterworks.
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)